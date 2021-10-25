TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.06%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.