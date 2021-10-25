TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 234.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

