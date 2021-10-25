Traders Purchase Large Volume of Azure Power Global Call Options (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,373% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 412,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

