TradeUP Global Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TUGCU)

TradeUP Global’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 26th. TradeUP Global had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TradeUP Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ TUGCU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. TradeUP Global has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the second quarter worth $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

