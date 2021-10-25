TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Raised by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 14.8% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lansing Management LP owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,652. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

