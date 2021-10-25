Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.