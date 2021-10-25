Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.
TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE:TPH opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
