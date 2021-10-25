Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,902. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.