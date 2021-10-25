TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.32 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $99.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,269,046,103 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

