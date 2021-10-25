Truist Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $502.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $647.00 to $502.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

