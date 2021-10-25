Truist Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $158.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $137.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.