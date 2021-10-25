Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

