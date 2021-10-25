Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 45,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.