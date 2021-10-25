Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 376,861 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 376,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -681.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

