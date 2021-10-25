Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises 0.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.94. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,731. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

