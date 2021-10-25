Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $63.28 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,301 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $63,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

