UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.