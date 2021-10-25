UBS Group Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $700.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $775.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $797.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.73. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.