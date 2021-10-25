UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.28. Approximately 168,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,065,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

