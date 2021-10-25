Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $190.65 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,677.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.33 or 0.00986736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.00272020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00251621 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000938 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

