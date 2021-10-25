Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Thursday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market capitalization of £100.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.