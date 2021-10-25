United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

