United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

