United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $249,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

