United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $81.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.