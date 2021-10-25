United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.