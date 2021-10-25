United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $30,770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 78,043 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $535.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $546.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

