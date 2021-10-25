United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Tight supply and strong demand are driving steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment should also contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand in the energy space is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. Shipments in this business remain under pressure. Its European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation. The steel industry also remains challenged by overcapacity.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of X opened at $22.88 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

