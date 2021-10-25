Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 71,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,232,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $972.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

