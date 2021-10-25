Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.68.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
