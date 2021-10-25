Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

