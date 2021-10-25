Urus One Day Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

