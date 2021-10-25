US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. US Ecology also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in US Ecology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in US Ecology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

