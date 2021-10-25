Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

