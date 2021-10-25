Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

