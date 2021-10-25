Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $145.14 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

