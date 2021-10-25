Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $161.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

