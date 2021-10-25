Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 58 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $76,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

NYSE SPOT opened at $252.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

