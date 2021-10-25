Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $244.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

