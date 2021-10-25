Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.71 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

