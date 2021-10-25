VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,302 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,149,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.44. 44,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.