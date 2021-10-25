Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 210,102 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $260,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

