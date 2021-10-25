Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 66,772 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $274,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

