Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 115,608 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.55% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $269,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.93 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 86.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.