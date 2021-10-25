Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 25,876 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $273,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.