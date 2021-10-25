Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.