VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.00 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. VeChain has a market cap of $9.00 billion and approximately $570.67 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011308 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

