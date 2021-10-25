Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.11% of Ventas worth $1,337,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

