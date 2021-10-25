Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

