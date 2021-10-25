Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Head-To-Head Review

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 4 4 0 2.33

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.61%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $52.19, indicating a potential upside of 71.44%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -63.64% -52.57% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -78.78% -58.39% -21.19%

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($2.57) -1.94 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $729.00 million 5.89 -$451.29 million ($3.23) -9.42

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli, and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

