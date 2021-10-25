Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,899.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $37,899.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.00311936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

