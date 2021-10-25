Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Head to Head Survey

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.85% 19.07% 7.85% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.93 $46.10 million $0.63 24.38 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.38 $217.34 million $3.75 21.41

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Viavi Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

